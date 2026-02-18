Japan-Russia trade turnover in January increased by 14.65%, reaching $692 million

TOKYO, February 18. /TASS/. Russia-Japan trade turnover in January 2026 rose 14.65% year-on-year to 106.1 billion yen (~$692 million), TASS calculations based on Japanese Finance Ministry data show.

Imports from Russia increased 6%, exports to Russia surged 53.4%. LNG remained the main import item (60.9% of total), while automobiles and components led exports (60.4%).

Japan increased coal imports from Russia by 258.6%. Russian LNG imports rose 0.1%, accounting for 9.18% of Japan's total LNG imports, exceeding the US share (6.29%). Imports of iron, steel, and non-ferrous metals fell 33.3% and 20.8%, respectively.

As in previous months, Japan did not purchase Russian crude oil, except for Sakhalin-2 supplies linked to LNG.