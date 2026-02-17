European officials report arrival in Geneva for talks on Ukraine

GENEVA, February 17. /TASS/. Representatives of Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom are in Geneva, where a third round of trilateral negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement is taking place.

Italian sources in diplomatic circles told journalists that a meeting was planned between national security advisers and members of the Ukrainian and US delegations on the sidelines of the consultations. According to them, the European countries in question are present and following the negotiations in Geneva after the first two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The negotiations began at 13:56 local time (12:56 GMT) at the InterContinental hotel. The Russian delegation is headed by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Earlier, a source told TASS that European officials sounded out the possibility of joining the Geneva talks, but they would not participate in the discussions.