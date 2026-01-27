US to end support to Iraq is al-Maliki becomes premier — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Washington would stop supporting Iraq if Nouri al-Maliki, who headed the country’s government in 2016-2014, will once again become the prime minister.

"I’m hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice by reinstalling Nouri al-Maliki as Prime Minister. Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Because of his insane policies and ideologies, if elected, the United States of America will no longer help Iraq and, if we are not there to help, Iraq has ZERO chance of Success, Prosperity, or Freedom," he added.

Earlier, the Shafaq News portal wrote that Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rashid has withdrawn his candidacy from the January 27 elections to parliament, the Council of Representatives. This leaves 18 candidates to compete for the presidential post, including current Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, supported by the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

At the end of 2025, the Iraqi parliament elected al-Halbousi as its chairman. According to the country's constitution, deputies will have to choose a president over the next 30 days, he must instruct the largest coalition to propose a candidate for prime minister. On January 24, the Coordinating Council, which unites representatives of the majority of Shiite blocs and parties, officially announced the nomination of Nouri al-Maliki, who previously served as prime minister from May 2006 to August 2014, as a candidate for the post of head of the country's new government.

Under the Iraqi constitution, a Kurd should hold the post of president, a Shiite the post of prime minister, and a Sunni should head parliament.