Those behind attack on Iran fail to achieve their goals, Lukashenko says

MINSK, March 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that those involved in the attack on Iran did not achieve their objectives.

The president also recalled that Israel had previously bombed the Gaza Strip: "Children <...> everything is in disarray, there is no living thing left there." "Iran is a huge country, with mountain ranges. They have dug many tunnels and hidden stuff. No weapon can reach them. The Israelis should have calculated this and laid it out for [US President Donald] Trump: 'This is the situation, what do we do?’ They came, took up arms, and charged forward <...> What came of it? Nothing. I know what they wanted. There were 4-5 points, ranging from overthrowing the government to bombing nuclear facilities and renouncing nuclear weapons. Nothing worked out," Lukashenko explained.

"Our position is humane. We were under sanctions along with them, and still are. We proceed from a set of reasons, and from this we have built our position and our attitude toward Iran. A humane, fair one," the president said, as quoted by BelTA.