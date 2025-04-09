Russia to bring up matter of direct flights at talks with US in Istanbul — ambassador

ISTANBUL, April 9. /TASS/. Moscow will address the resumption of direct flights between Russia and the US during talks in Istanbul, Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiyev said.

"We will also tackle in practical terms the issue of direct flights between Russia and the US suspended by Washington at some point," he told Russian journalists. "This would not only enhance official contacts (as currently, employees of diplomatic missions travel to their destinations with layovers), but also stimulate business, and simplify life for common people on both sides of the pond," the diplomat added.

Darchiyev will head the Russian delegation in the second round of talks in Istanbul on April 10, while the US delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter. The US State Department has announced that the two sides will discuss bilateral consular operations and that the discussions will not cover political and security matters or the situation surrounding Ukraine.

Russia and the United States last met for talks in Istanbul on February 27. Those talks, which lasted over six hours, were held at the US Consul General’s Office. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the meeting as meaningful and business-like, adding that the two sides agreed to continue dialogue via this channel.