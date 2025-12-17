Russian national detained in Iran released from prison — embassy

TEHRAN, December 17. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Tehran reported the release from prison of a Russian citizen who had previously been detained for photographing sensitive facilities.

"We confirm the release by the Iranian authorities of a Russian citizen who had been held in prison for some time. He is currently at the embassy, is doing well, and is preparing to return to his homeland," the message posted on the embassy's Telegram channel stated.

The embassy expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for its assistance in resolving the situation. This is a distinctive feature of cooperation between Russia and Iran in this very important humanitarian area, the embassy added.