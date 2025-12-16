MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,520 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,520 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 250 troops and a multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 200 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 505 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 295 troops, two tanks and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 50 troops and six artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy multiple rocket launcher in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Kondratovka and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Pershotravnevoye, Baranovka, Nesternoye, Volchanskiye Khutora and Primorskoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, an artillery gun, 23 motor vehicles, an Israeli-made RADA radar station and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Battlegroup North units destroyed three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Blagodatovka, Podoly, Shiykovka, Glushkovka and Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Mayaki, Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Stepanovka, Slavyansk, Petrovskoye, Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and three artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates 120 buildings in Dimitrov over past 24 hours

Russia’s Battlegroup Center cleared 120 buildings of Ukrainian troops in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded enemy in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny in the city of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic and liberated 120 buildings," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center continued mopping up the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino of scattered Ukrainian army formations, it said.

In the area of the settlement of Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Battlegroup Center units "repelled two attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 425th Skala assault regiment, which tried to retake lost positions," the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 505 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 505 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two infantry brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Svetloye, Toretskoye, Belitskoye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 505 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, nine motor vehicles and ten artillery guns, among them six Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 295 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka and Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Gulyaipole and Kosovtsevo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 295 personnel, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and two materiel depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Otradokamenka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 50 Ukrainian military personnel, 19 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and three materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian UAV assembly workshop over past day

Russian forces struck a Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshop and troop deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck transport infrastructure facilities involved in supporting the Ukrainian army’s operations, a workshop for the assembly and storage of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 180 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 180 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 180 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 103,362 unmanned aerial vehicles, 639 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,562 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,633 multiple rocket launchers, 31,948 field artillery guns and mortars and 49,167 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.