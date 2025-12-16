The consequences of EU actions to span multiple generations — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, December 16. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that the repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis will impact even the "grandchildren" of today’s generation as a result of the European Union’s continued support for Kiev.

"As EUCO (the European Council meeting - TASS) approaches, a solution is beginning to take shape with which Brusselian bureaucrats will attempt to force the financing of Ukraine’s two years of war expenditures down our throats. <...> This means permanently missing the chance for a swift end to the Russia-Ukraine war. We are moving in the direction of escalation and one thing is certain: even our grandchildren will be burdened by the consequences of this war," he wrote on his X page.

Orban noted that the EU can agree to establish a joint borrowing fund to finance Ukraine, considered to be a "wonder weapon", and this decision would not even require a unanimous consensus of the member countries. "Those who do not want it will still have it imposed on them, and will be paying the interest for decades," he emphasized.

"All those who ask for EU loans at the expense of their grandchildren can now join the Brusselian choir," the prime minister said.

The European Commission aims to secure approval from EU member states at the December 18-19 summit in Brussels to expropriate approximately 210 billion euros in Russian assets, with 185 billion euros already blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium. Brussels is opposed to the idea and demands legally binding guarantees from all the EU countries that would ensure joint compensation of Belgium’s financial losses following Russia’s response.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow will inevitably implement retaliatory measures.