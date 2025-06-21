Trump emissary asks Musk to give Iran temporary free access to Starlink

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's envoy for special missions, Richard Grenell, has asked billionaire Elon Musk to temporarily provide free access to the Starlink satellite communications system for residents of Iran.

"Can you turn on Starlink for free in Iran for the next few weeks, Elon Musk? My friends inside Iran don’t have regular access to information right now. I’ll chip in a donation and I think others would, too," Grenell requested on X.

Starlink is a satellite internet project developed by SpaceX, the company founded by Musk. The project's goal, as stated by SpaceX, is to deliver high-speed internet to even the most remote areas of the world via a constellation of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit.