Senate approves further work to ban Trump from using US military forces against Venezuela

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. The US Senate, in a procedural vote, has approved further work on a resolution demanding that the administration of President Donald Trump not use military force against Venezuela without the approval of the highest legislative body.

Fifty-two senators voted in support of the document, and 47 voted against.

The resolution aims to prevent US forces from engaging in military action in or against Venezuela unless approved by Congress. It emphasizes that in the United States, only the legislature has the authority to declare war. Congress has not declared war on Venezuela or any person or entity in Venezuela, nor authorized the use of military force in or against Venezuela, according to the document.