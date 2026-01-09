Trump says US to play secondary role in future military assistance to Kiev

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the United States would be assigned a secondary role if a peace agreement is reached that provides for military support to Ukraine in the event of an attack on its territory, The New York Times wrote on Thursday, citing an interview with Trump.

"Let’s put it this way: its allies, all of Europe, other countries that are going into it — and the United States," he said.

As The New York Times noted, the US president made it clear that the United States would be prepared to take part in ensuring Ukraine’s security in the future, as he is confident that "Russia will not try to re-invade the country."

At the same time, Trump said he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin wants to end the conflict in Ukraine. "I think he wants to make a deal," the US leader said.

Trump added he is not prepared to promise an increase in the volume of Washington’s assistance to Ukraine in the future if the settlement of the conflict drags on. "I don’t want to be in a position to say that, because I have an obligation to see if I can save lives. We’re doing the best we can. I don’t have a timeline," he summarized," he said, stressing that he is not setting any timelines for a settlement of the conflict.