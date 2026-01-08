MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. EU countries should disclose the size of their stakes in European defense companies and the profits they receive from them if they want to deploy their troops "left and right," special representative of the Russian president for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev believes.

"European warmongers suddenly want to deploy troops left and right. Perhaps they should disclose their shareholdings in, and profiteering from, EU defense contractors," Dmitriev wrote on the X social network as he commented on a report by the European Politico edition.

Meanwhile, the newspaper claims that amid US President Donald Trump's increasingly harsh rhetoric about possibly establishing control over Greenland, the European Union is calling for preparation for a direct confrontation with the head of the American administration.