Trump says hardly possible that Kiev attacked Russian president's residence

WASHINGTON, January 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he does not believe Ukraine launched an attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's official residence.

"We don't believe that happened," he told reporters aboard his presidential plane on the way to Washington from West Palm Beach, Florida, where he spent the Christmas and New Year holidays at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump was responding to questions about Kiev's shelling of the Russian president's official residence in the Novgorod Region. "There is something that happened fairly nearby [to the Russian president's official residence]," Trump said in this context. "But [it] had nothing to do [with the attack on the Russian leader's official residence]," the US leader said, without providing any details.

When asked why he had previously condemned Kiev, Trump said: "Nobody knew at that moment. I mean, that was the first I heard about it. He (Putin - TASS) said that his house was attacked." "We do not believe that (Ukraine's attack on Putin's official residence - TASS) happened. As you know now that we have been able to check," the US leader said. "We just hope that Russia and Ukraine get it [the conflict] settled," Trump added.

In the early morning hours of December 29, Kiev launched an attack on Putin's state residence in the Novgorod Region using 91 drones, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported earlier. All drones were destroyed. According to the top diplomat, there was no information about casualties or damage from the UAV debris.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that, during a telephone conversation, Putin pointed Trump's attention to Kiev's attack, which occurred "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago. The Russian leader warned that Kiev's attack would not go unanswered. The head of state also informed his US counterpart that Russia would review its position in the negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine.