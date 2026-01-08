EU preparing for possible direct confrontation with Trump — newspaper

BRUSSELS, January 8. /TASS/. Amid US President Donald Trump's increasingly harsh rhetoric about establishing control over Greenland, the European Union is preparing for a direct confrontation with the US leader, according to Politico Europe.

"We must be ready for a direct confrontation with Trump," an EU diplomat briefed on ongoing discussions told the newspaper. "He is in an aggressive mode, and we need to be geared up," he added.

The newspaper notes that while European governments previously did not realize the seriousness of Trump's threats, they now understand them and are "desperately searching for a plan to stop him."

Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US. He did not rule out the use of force to resolve the issue in an interview with NBC News in early May 2025.

On January 6, the White House, in a written statement provided to Reuters, commented on plans regarding Greenland, stressing that "of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal," meaning it is available to Trump.

In turn, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified on January 7 that Trump is actively discussing the possibility of purchasing Greenland with his subordinates.