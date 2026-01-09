Medvedev considers use of Russian flag by Marinera to be inappropriate

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Issuing a temporary permit for the use of the Russian flag to the tanker Marinera, which was pursued by the Americans, was "a step with predictable consequences," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"It is obvious why it (the tanker - TASS) came under the ‘temporary flag’ of Russia: under threat of capture, it sought protection from illegal US sanctions. However, the chosen method was not entirely adequate," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the seizure of the tanker by the Americans was "a clear violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea." "But it is worth remembering that the US has not ratified it. In this context, granting a temporary permit to fly our country's flag to a ship that is being pursued by our main geopolitical adversary, which is in an unstable state, albeit illegally, is a step with predictable consequences," the Russian security official emphasized.