Iran never to forget attack on school in Minab

DOHA, March 16. /TASS/. Iran will never forget the horrific US attack on the girls' school in Minab, which killed 175 people, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

"What happened in Minab was a very terrible crime, because simultaneously with the attack on the residence of the supreme leader and the death of the commander-in-chief, a school in Minab was attacked, and a large number of students and teachers were killed. No matter what happens, the international community, the human conscience and the people of Iran will never forget this great crime, and every day we must remember and shout about the cruelty, ruthlessness and callousness of the rapists and murderers of our tortured children," he said during a briefing.

On February 28, Iran said the United States and Israel attacked an elementary school for girls in the city of Minab in the south of the country. According to the latest data, 175 people were killed, mostly female students, as well as parents and teachers. Another 95 people were wounded. The American president later blamed the attack on Iran without providing evidence. It later turned out that the rocket fragments found at the impact site were marked with US ammunition.