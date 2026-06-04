Joint Russia-Belarus nuclear drills could tame 'Baltic tigers' — senior security official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The deployment of the Russian Oreshnik missile system in Belarus and the holding of joint Russian-Belarusian exercises should be a harbinger for the Europeans, especially the "Baltic tigers," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Alexey Shevtsov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I am confident that these moves will tame the `Baltic tigers,’ who let fly indiscriminate rhetoric, and other European actors," the senior Russian security official said, referring to the deployment of Oreshnik missile systems in Belarus and recent joint drills held by the two countries’ nuclear forces on each other’s soil.

According to him, the Union State has found itself at a more advanced stage as regards the provision of collective security. "A military doctrine of the Union State, and a concept of information security are available as part of our integrational association. The security concept of the Union State was coordinated between the security councils of Russia and Belarus," he explained, referring to a bilateral document approved in December 2024.

"If we look at the text of the Union State’s security concept, we will see that the threats and the assessments of the situation mentioned there are absolutely relevant. It means that the forecast was made correctly," Shevtsov argued. "This underpins joint work to ensure sovereignty, security and prosperity of our countries," he added.

TASS is the official general information partner of SPIEF.