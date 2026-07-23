Humanity in for all-time high oil prices — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Humanity will witness the highest oil prices in history because of the impending energy crisis, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We will see the highest oil prices in the history of humanity. The energy crisis tsunami is COMING," he wrote on X.

Dmitriev called this assumption "a humble prediction."

In the afternoon, the Brent price on the ICE exchange broke through a $100 per barrel mark for the first time since May 26.

In late afternoon, the prices set a new record of above $101, unseen since May 22.

According to Dmitriev, the price is now heading towards a mark above $150 per barrel.