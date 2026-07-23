WASHINGTON, July 23. /TASS/. The United States Department of Defense has placed 32 Russian research institutes and universities on its blacklist, alleging that they are engaged in "unauthorized [US] technology transfer to foreign countries."

In total, the Pentagon has included 130 "academic and research institutions" from Russia, China and Iran in this updated list. Among those included are, in particular, Moscow State University, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, the Kuznetsov Naval Academy, the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, the Moscow Aviation Institute, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, the National Research University Higher School of Economics, the Marine Underwater Weapons - Gidropribor concern, and the Ural Federal University named after the first President of Russia B. N. Yeltsin.

In practice, the decision means that the Pentagon will not engage in research cooperation with those organizations it has placed on this list. The US military department is also prohibited from using its budget funds as grants in cooperation with such organizations or for paying contracts with them.