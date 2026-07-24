Houthis say Saudi Arabia attacked telecom facilities in Hodeida

DOHA, July 24. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia has delivered a series of airstrike against telecom infrastructure facilities in the Yemeni port city of Hodeida and the Kamaran Island, the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the strikes targeted "facilities owned by a telecom corporation in the city of Hodeida" and the Yemeni island Kamaran in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing sources, that the strikes had been delivered against weapons depots in Hodeida.

The Al Yemen news portal reported earlier that the port city of Hodeidah in western Yemen has been hit by a series of airstrikes, with several explosions being heard.

On July 20, Houthis’ military spokesperson Yahya Saria said announced a ban on Saudi maritime navigation. In response, the Saudi-led coalition said it had taken measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The Houthis later said they had launched missile and drone strikes on two Saudi oil tankers for violating the naval blockade. Saudi authorities confirmed that the tanker Encelia had been struck, adding that all crew members were safe.