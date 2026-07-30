Shell posts highest quarterly profit in four years amid Iran conflict

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. British oil and gas company Shell reported its highest quarterly profit in four years for the second quarter of 2026 amid the military conflict in Iran, the company's CEO Wael Sawan said.

According to Shell's report, the company's earnings totaled $9.84 bln between April and June. By comparison, Shell posted a profit of $4.26 bln during the same period in 2025. This marks the company's strongest quarterly result since the Q2 of 2022, when profit reached $11.47 bln.

The British oil and gas company's adjusted earnings for the Q1 of 2026 amounted to $6.9 bln, more than double the figure recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, with the country's largest cities, including Tehran, coming under attack. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite branch of Iran's armed forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria also came under attack. On March 11, a representative of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that Iran would not allow any oil cargoes linked to the United States and its allies to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about one-fifth of global oil exports.