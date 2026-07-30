Oil loading onto tanker attacked by drone near CPC halted beforehand — Kazakh ministry

ASTANA, July 30. /TASS/. The loading of oil onto the tanker Nissos Sifnos, which was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle on July 30 near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s (CPC) infrastructure, was halted beforehand, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry reported.

"According to the CPC, on July 30, the tanker Nissos Sifnos was attacked by a UAV near the cargo manifold as loading operations at SPM-3 were concluding. Oil loading was halted by the CPC beforehand due to the threat of a UAV attack," the report said.

The ministry added that another tanker, the Marathi that was scheduled to begin loading oil, was targeted in the attack. It was located 6-7 nautical miles from the CPC terminal. The CPC’s press service reported earlier the attack on tankers, stating that there were no injuries and that the resulting fire was promptly extinguished.