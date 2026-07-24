Belarus expresses support for Iran in defending its sovereignty — MFA

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, July 24. /TASS/. Belarus has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and has reiterated its stance against any interference in the country’s internal affairs, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting.

The two officials reaffirmed their commitment to honoring all agreements reached during the reciprocal visits of their respective presidents. According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the Belarusian side emphasized its steadfast backing for Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring the inadmissibility of external interference.

At the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Council, Ryzhenkov also held discussions with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. The Belarusian minister commended Pakistan’s constructive role in addressing global and regional challenges, notably highlighting Islamabad’s mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Persian Gulf region. In turn, Dar provided an update on regional developments, including the perspectives of the involved parties and those impacted by ongoing conflicts.

The ministers reviewed the upcoming schedule of engagements, which includes summit and high-level meetings, a session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, and a visit focused on strengthening interparliamentary ties. They emphasized the importance of translating diplomatic will into tangible economic initiatives, particularly in mechanical engineering and finance sectors.

Additionally, the topic of labor migration was discussed. With the implementation of a specialized memorandum in May, efforts to systematically attract Pakistani citizens to Belarus have gained momentum. The ministers also explored avenues for cooperation on international platforms, including mutual support for each other’s initiatives and candidacies for various international bodies. Belarus expressed support for Pakistan’s upcoming presidency of the SCO.

In a brief meeting with SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yerbekov, Ryzhenkov presented a commemorative postage stamp issued by Belarus to mark the 25th anniversary of the SCO. On the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers’ Council, he also exchanged views on current international issues with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.