Last night's Ukrainian attack on Russian regions one of year’s largest — TASS estimates

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ drone attack on the night of July 23 into the morning of July 24, when 571 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and neutralized over Russian regions, was one of the most massive since the beginning of the year, according to TASS estimates based on data released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Thus, over the course of the previous night, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, and Tula Regions, the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Republic of Crimea, and over the Azov and Black Seas.

The biggest attack this year came on June 26, when a total of 660 UAVs were intercepted and neutralized over Russian regions. Another major attack was repelled on June 18. Then, 555 UAVs were intercepted and shot down by air defense facilities over Russian regions. On the night of May 17, as many as 556 UAVs were shot down over Russian regions.