MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian troops searched and cleared about 400 buildings of Ukrainian forces in their operation to liberate Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, releasing the relevant video footage.

The ministry reported earlier on August 19 that its Battlegroup Center units had liberated the settlement of Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic "through decisive operations."

"The personnel of the 5th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade named after Zakharchenko from the 51st Guards Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Vodyanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic in their combat operations in the Dobropolye frontline area. <…> Overall, assault teams combed and liberated about 400 buildings and structures from Ukrainian militants in their mop-up operation," the ministry said in a statement.

Coordinated operations by aerial and ground reconnaissance units, artillery crews and strike drones enabled the rapid destruction of uncovered enemy positions, allowing assault teams to enter the settlement and systematically clear its territory, it said.