Russia’s debt up by 21% in 2025 to 35.1 trillion rubles — Audit Chamber

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia’s debt spiked by 21% to 35.1 trillion rubles by the end of 2025 compared to 2024, an Audit Chamber report on the execution of the federal budget for January - December 2025 said.

"The national debt of the Russian Federation increased by 6.1 trillion rubles in 2025 (by 21%), amounting to 35.1 trillion rubles as of January 1, 2026," it read.

According to the Audit Chamber, domestic debt increased by 6.9 trillion rubles, or 29.1% to 30.7 trillion rubles, while foreign debt decreased by 818.4 billion rubles, or 15.4% to 4.5 trillion rubles.

"The upper limits of the state internal and external debt of the Russian Federation as well as debt under state guarantees established on January 1, 2026 have not been exceeded. The cost of servicing the government debt of the Russian Federation in 2025 amounted to 3.2 trillion rubles (99.9% of the consolidated budget allocation statement)," the report said.