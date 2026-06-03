Kremlin comments on Putin’s preparations for SPIEF, Kiev’s attacks, Russia’s response

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s preparations for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Ukrainian attacks, and Russia’s retaliation to them at a news briefing on Wednesday.

TASS has compiled key statements from the Russian presidential spokesman.

President’s agenda

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, later today.

- The Russian head of state will also hold working meetings behind closed doors after the summit.

Putin’s preparations for SPIEF

- Putin has already begun preparations for events on the sidelines of SPIEF and is working on his speech that he will deliver at the plenary session of the forum, Peskov said.

- The Russian leader will also touch upon political issues in his speech at SPIEF, his spokesman added: "Of course, no economy exists in a political vacuum. One way or another, interaction with political issues is always there, so attention will also be paid to that."

Russia’s retaliation against Ukrainian attacks

- Russia will continue its special military operation specifically aimed at preventing attacks like the one on St. Petersburg: "As for a specific response to such strikes, information on this is entirely the prerogative of regional authorities and our Defense Ministry. Overall, I can say that the special military operation continues in order to prevent such attacks.

- Meanwhile, Russia has embarked on systematic retaliation against Ukrainian attacks. "I would like to echo a statement made by the Russian Foreign Ministry that our response will be systematic. It has already been systematic," Peskov concluded.