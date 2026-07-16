Ukraine supports Turkey's security initiatives in Black Sea — Fidan

ANKARA, July 16. /TASS/. Following discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrey Sibiga, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that Kiev has expressed support for Ankara’s proposals aimed at addressing the security of shipping and energy logistics in the Black Sea.

"The security of navigation and trade in the Black Sea is of utmost importance," Fidan stated during a press conference in Kiev. "I discussed this matter with the Russian side during my visit to Moscow, and I also raised it with my Ukrainian counterpart here. The complete breakdown of navigation security in the Black Sea, caused by the escalation of hostilities, is frankly very troubling. Our primary objective remains the total cessation of hostilities. If that is not immediately achievable, then a moratorium on military actions in critical areas - particularly those vital for Ukraine, Russia, and regional stability - could be established. These areas include key navigation routes and energy infrastructure. Our alternative proposals on these issues are still on the table and awaiting feedback from all parties. I am pleased to note that the Ukrainian side fully supports these proposals," he said during the press conference, which was streamed live on social media by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan emphasized that "the war impacts every sector," but Turkey advocates for a focused, separate approach to addressing security of navigation and energy supplies. "We propose that all parties commit to certain obligations to ensure stability in the Black Sea," he added.

He further highlighted ongoing efforts: "As you know, both Turkey and the United Nations have put forward proposals concerning energy security, navigation safety, and guarantees for the safe transportation of grain. Thanks to the grain deal, which achieved partial success two years ago, Ukrainian grain has gained unfettered access to global markets. This has influenced global prices and, importantly, contributed significantly to food security in many regions, including Africa."