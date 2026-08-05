{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Envoy calls statements about Russia’s interference in Swiss internal affairs insinuations

Russian ambassador in Bern Sergey Garmonin stressed that the Russian embassy in Bern, nor other Russian diplomatic missions in the confederation, nor the Russian Foreign Ministry interfere in Switzerland’s internal affairs

GENEVA, August 5. /TASS/. Russia does not interfere in Switzerland’s internal affairs, and claims to the contrary ahead of a referendum on the legislative initiative "On Neutrality" are unfounded insinuations by local media, Russian ambassador in Bern Sergey Garmonin told TASS.

According to him, recently the Swiss press has "increasingly begun to publish insinuations about alleged Russian interference in the confederation’s internal affairs," particularly in the context of the neutrality initiative.

"Neither the Russian embassy in Bern, nor other Russian diplomatic missions in the confederation, nor the Russian Foreign Ministry interfere in Switzerland’s internal affairs," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Switzerland announced that a referendum on the legislative initiative "On Neutrality" would be held on September 27. It envisages enshrining in the country’s constitution the principle of perpetual armed and comprehensive neutrality, which excludes imposing any sanctions except those adopted by the UN Security Council, as well as restrictive measures aimed at preventing the circumvention of sanctions imposed by other states. Currently, the confederation’s constitution says only that the government and parliament are responsible for "issues of neutrality." This wording allows for various interpretations depending on the political situation. If the initiative is adopted, the Swiss government may be forced to reconsider or cancel several anti-Russian sanctions.

Tags
Foreign policy
Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces attack DPR 25 times over past day
One civilian was killed and six were injured
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Wildberries denies reports of moving logistics hubs outside Russia
According to company representatives, Wildberries is systematically expanding its logistics infrastructure across its countries of operation
Read more
Russia to restrict transit of EU poultry meat, by-products from August 5
The decision was made to prevent the spread of epizootics and protect consumers
Read more
Russian unmanned aerial systems work in close interaction with ground forces — expert
Denis Fedutinov said that small unmanned systems are currently prevalent in the armed forces
Read more
Iran, Oman agree on coordinates of new route via Strait of Hormuz — Foreign Ministry
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that a joint statement of the two countries is now being at the final stages of approval and preparatory work
Read more
Changes of Ukrainian army chiefs result in loss of control over military — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, Ukrainian troops are fleeing from settlements with layered defenses
Read more
Colonel General Solodchuk put in charge of combat service support
He has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation
Read more
Claims Russia played role in Ceuta migrant crisis aim to paint it as villain again — envoy
Commenting on remarks by Danish Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bodskov, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin pointed out that "no evidence has been presented of illegal activities by Russia that could be verified"
Read more
Press review: Putin-Xi-Trump meeting rumors swirl while Kiev plays Poland against Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 31st
Read more
Appointment of new commander-in-chief of Ukrainian military escalates terrorism — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that during the period of Mikhail Drapaty's tenure as commander-in-chief, approximately 950 civilians have already been affected, including more than one hundred killed
Read more
Press review: US-Iran seek talks as Ukraine ups civilian hits and Syria oil route emerges
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 4th
Read more
Macron de facto orders Kiev to carry out terrorist attacks — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the French president’s words that "the EU and its partners will continue to increase pressure on Russia"
Read more
Russia identifies Polish mercenaries by NATO uniforms in battles for Krasnoyarskoye
Russia's UAV operator said the mercenaries tried to escape from Krasnoyarskoye as soon as Russian troops entered the area
Read more
Nearly 185 Ukrainian drones flying toward Moscow during day — mayor
Most of them were neutralized on the far approaches, Sergey Sobyanin said
Read more
Ukraine requests grain transit from neighboring states — acting foreign minister
Andrey Sibiga explained that negotiations are underway with Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia
Read more
SOssetia opposition awaits new round of consultations
General Barankevich evaluates the situation in South Ossetia as "relatively stable"
Read more
Marine debris composition changes at Novaya Zemlya's monitoring site
The Arctic Floating University has been monitoring marine debris at Russkaya Gavan for eight years
Read more
Swiss media propagates myth about 'Russian intervention' — Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission noted that , as evidence of "Russian interference," the Swiss press cites two "completely untenable" and "blatantly far·fetched" arguments
Read more
Ukraine’s air defenses fail to intercept even one Russian missile overnight
Russia launched Tsirkon and Iskander missiles, among others, on targets in Ukraine
Read more
S-400 systems ‘triumphantly’ down 10 Ukrainian MiG-29s in one day in 2023 — journal
According to Chief of the Air Defense Missile Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces Major General Alexander Romanenkov, at that time, 24 aircraft were shot down in a week, using a new method
Read more
Seven wounded in drone attacks on Belgorod Region
According to the region’s crisis response center, two men were diagnosed with multiple fragmentation wounds, and one victim also sustained an open fracture
Read more
Russia, LAS coordinate 5 principles of Syria settlement
Lavrov announced a joint statement on the subject
Read more
Russia plans to set up 13 more economic cooperation commission with African countries
According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia is also expanding the network of its trade missions in Africa
Read more
Zelensky blames Western partners for Ukraine’s failure to down missiles
Commenting on the overnight developments, the head of Kiev regime stated that they were the result "of delayed supplies or unwillingness to provide interceptors"
Read more
Ukrainian court accuses Russia’s Transneft of stealing oil products
The company started pushing oil products towards Hungary for further shutdown of the pipeline
Read more
NATO confirms discovery of UAV near Ukrainian aircraft at Leipzig airport — news agency
The security sources noted that the drone had been carrying explosives with a detonator
Read more
King of Spain outraged at events in Ceuta — EFE
The monarch said the state must ensure the safety of autonomous cities and prevent the recurrence of such events
Read more
NATO deceives Georgia, Ukraine by promising to admit them — Georgia’s ruling party
Kakha Kaladze said NATO no longer hesitates to openly state that joining the alliance is actually impossible and out of the question
Read more
Russian troops liberate Baksheyevka community in Kharkov Region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,435 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian mission says UN OHCHR silently encourages attacks on Russia
The mission said that it will keep urging relevant UN structures to react to these events
Read more
Security guard for CEO of Russian drone producer killed in car blast in Yekaterinburg
The man was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion
Read more
Ukrainian drone kills man in Kursk Region — governor
Seven people were injured, Alexander Khinshtein said
Read more
US developing new nuclear strategy for potential conflict with Russia, China — media
According to the sources, the Pentagon has begun drafting a new US nuclear strategy that "emphasizes the possible use of shorter-range tactical weapons"
Read more
Bank of Russia gold reserves sink to lowest level since February 2020
The decline in gold reserves has been ongoing since the start of the year
Read more
Russian government allows sale of Euro·2, Euro·3, Euro·4 gasoline until July 2027
The resolution also says that the previously adopted decision, which allowed the circulation of K5·class gasoline with a higher sulfur content until the end of 2026 is null and void
Read more
Russian military reshuffle to strengthen UAV capabilities — expert
Boris Rozhin said that new personnel should increase the pace of production, deployment, and formation of new unmanned combat units
Read more
US presses on with Ukraine Patriot missile talks, despite Trump’s doubts — Reuters
According to one of the sources, one option is to produce some missile components in Ukraine for final assembly elsewhere in Europe
Read more
Election official reports unprecedented security measures during legislative elections
According to Ella Pamfilova, the CEC has prepared reserve polling stations and power sources and conducted the required training with the emergencies ministry, the interior ministry and other governmental agencies
Read more
Kiev seeks major man-caused disaster by attacking Zaporozhye NPP — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya said that terrorist activities against the personnel of the Zaporozhye NPP are still underway
Read more
Turkey stepping up its mediation efforts in Ukraine settlement — expert
Canan Tercan recalled that Ankara has always kept communication channels open with Russia, Ukraine and NATO on the Ukraine settlement
Read more
Energy Ministry explains relaxations of gasoline requirements
According to the Ministry, this decision will make it possible to allocate additional volumes of automotive gasoline to the domestic market
Read more
Inflicting defeat on Russia, powerful nuclear power, impossible — deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin pointed out that the West is striving to do so through the hands of its Kiev puppets
Read more
Bank of Russia sees signs of fuel market stabilization, summary shows
The indirect effects of rising fuel prices are tied to the pass-through of increased transportation and production costs into the pricing of a wider range of goods and services
Read more
Italian opposition against arms supplies to Kiev
Leader of Italy’s opposition Five Star Movement and a former prime minister Giuseppe Conte asserted that his party will seek to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations between the parties to the conflict
Read more
Rosneft to appeal against court’s decision on company’s claim to RBC media holding
Under the court’s decision, the journalists of RBC and RBC TV must refute the article, which was disputed by Rosneft, within 10 days
Read more
Iran agrees to open temporary Hormuz route in tentative deal with Oman — MFA
According to the statement, in the current negotiations with Oman, the issue is being addressed in such a way that this temporary route may remain in effect for a longer period
Read more
Supreme commander-in-chief announces army reshuffles in special op zone
Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Denis Lyamin, former chief of staff of the battlegroup Center, to oversee Russian unmanned systems forces
Read more
Everything you need to know about Russia’s Su-35 multirole fighter jet
February 19 marks ten years since a prototype of Russia’s Su-35 fighter jet performed its debut flight
Read more
Moscow-led bloc to hold Indestructible Brotherhood, Barrier drills in Belarus in October
The drills are set to practice preparing and carrying out a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO peacekeeping forces
Read more
Russian troops create interceptor drone with maximum speed of over 500 km/h
The Astra-PVO can destroy unmanned aerial vehicles by kinetic energy or by a warhead
Read more
Tanker comes under attack not far from Yemeni coast — UK coordination center
The Master of a tanker reported hearing a loud explosion in close proximity to the vessel
Read more
Over 1,000 port infrastructure facilities damaged in Odessa Region — portal
Currently all cargo, including agricultural products, is being shipped via the Danube River and by land, but these alternative routes are not enough to transport everything
Read more
Russia ratifies protocol on collection of VAT from electronic services in EAEU
It established the procedure for collecting value-added tax when electronic services are provided by a taxpayer from one country to a taxpayer from another country
Read more
Zaluzhny was not allowed to attend Zelensky’s meeting with British minister
Vladimir Zelensky’s office said that ambassadors are not required to attend events at a level below that of the prime minister
Read more
Ukrainian forces attack DPR 25 times over past day
One civilian was killed and six were injured
Read more
Intervision organizers confirm Saudi Arabia as venue
According to the statement, the date, exact venue and other organizational matters are being discussed
Read more
Russia’s Oniks missile can overcome virtually all modern air defenses — Pacific Fleet
During the ongoing naval drills, Bal and Bastion shore-based missile system crews deployed launchers to designated positioning areas along the coast in the Primorye Region, Kamchatka, Chukotka, and the Kuril Islands
Read more
Former Ukrainian ambassador’s mother house searched — Russian law enforcement official
According to the source, in October 2022, Olga Stefanishina’s mother purchased luxury housing at a price that was four times below the market
Read more
Israel needs escalation in Gaza to secure resources for US investors — expert
Alexander Stepanov said the local population, residents, and the previous way of life in this territory are at odds with the commercial interests
Read more
Envoy calls statements about Russia’s interference in Swiss internal affairs insinuations
Russian ambassador in Bern Sergey Garmonin stressed that the Russian embassy in Bern, nor other Russian diplomatic missions in the confederation, nor the Russian Foreign Ministry interfere in Switzerland’s internal affairs
Read more
Leading EU media launch campaign against US tech company Palantir
This is the third piece written by a leading European media outlet taking jabs at Palantir
Read more
5.1-magnitue earthquake jolts the Philippines
There were no immediate reports about any victims or possible damage
Read more
Port blockade threatens half of Ukraine's iron ore exports, report says
Ukraine could lose $60-70 million in foreign exchange earnings monthly, while iron ore production could plunge by up to 40%
Read more
Gas stations to provide information about eco·class of fuel they sell
The information must be available and presented in a clear form
Read more
Destruction of major hubs does major damage to Ukraine's military capabilities — expert
Alexander Dudchak emphasized that the destruction of major hubs is part of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ consistent operation against Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
US not to ease restrictions against Iran after lifting sanctions on Fly Baghdad
The US Treasury clarified that the restrictions were lifted "as part of the normal administrative process upon review of the specifics related to" Fly Baghdad
Read more
Diplomats monitor situation around detained Russian orientalist — ambassador
Anatoly Viktorov pointed out that the embassy received no requests from relatives, friends or colleagues of Russian orientalist Artyom Kirpichenok
Read more
Number of Russian voters shrinks by 250,000 over past six months
According to the commission, as of January 1, 2026, there were 111,287,092 voters
Read more
Zelensky bears personal responsibility for terrible state of Ukraine — former spokeswoman
Yulia Mendel said that Vladimir Zelensky doubles down on demands for funding instead of presenting a plan for de-escalation
Read more
CNN estimates likelihood of concluding US-Iran deal by Friday at 50%
The source said that the Iranian delegation does not include members of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who are to sign off on details of a possible peace agreement
Read more
Pakistan to sign free trade agreement with EAEU, ambassador to Russia says
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi believes that, as part of the Eurasian region, Pakistan has to have more people-to-people and business-to-business contacts with all the countries of the EAEU
Read more
Africa Corps fighters defend encircled outpost in Mali for six days — officer
There were no casualties among Russian troops
Read more
Ukrainian troops killed those refusing to evacuate from DPR’s Konstantinovka — army
The Russian battlegroup South’s press service cited the local resident, who told that a group of people had been allegedly shot near Konstantinovka administration building
Read more
Russia seeks sustainable peace in Ukraine conflict — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, The Ukraine process is currently on hold
Read more
Trump declines Zelensky’s request for additional Patriot interceptors — newspaper
According to the sources, the US leader cited shortages in US interceptor stocks linked to the military operation against Iran
Read more
Kiev’s strikes on infrastructure depend on Western navigational support — Russian diplomat
According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Moscow will continue to counter these strikes using military, political and diplomatic means
Read more
India's position not to allow creation of 'Asian NATO' out of QUAD — Indian expert
Robinder Sachdev said that the administration of US President Donald Trump adheres to a new strategic doctrine
Read more
Russia's Alrosa holds 50% of world's diamond reserves — Putin
The head of state specified that the company's output figures accounted for about 30% of global production
Read more
Area of logistics hubs destroyed across Kiev, surrounding areas reaches 300,000 sq m
Further reports of damaged warehouses are continuing to come in
Read more
Press review: Truce on deck in Iran and EU to dry-run Ukraine deployment in Poland drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 21st
Read more
Illegal migrant inflow to Ceuta by land up 164% vs 2025 before crisis erupted
According to the Spanish authorities, in late July, about 72,000 illegal migrants managed to swim or walk into Ceuta
Read more
FACTBOX: Kiev’s drone attack on hospital in Donetsk
Brick fragments fell on hospital beds with patients, said Daniil Grigor, deputy head of the DPR People’s Guard
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about attack on Uraldronzavod CEO Vladimir Tkachuk
Vladimir Tkachuk, whose company produces Upyr drones and specializes in drone manufacturing, was injured in a car explosion
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump administration refunds importers about $100 bln in previously collected tariffs
The refunded amount represents about 60% of the roughly $166 billion collected by the government under the tariffs
Read more
Switzerland suspects 24 cases of involvement of its citizens in combat on Ukraine’s side
According to latest data, 10 proceedings have been completed while 14 are ongoing
Read more
NATO chief pledges Zelensky to urgently obtain interceptor missiles for Kiev — Reuters
During the NATO summit in Ankara in early July, Mark Rutte said that the alliance’s members will urgently buy interceptor missiles from the United States under the PURL program
Read more
Astronomer assesses risks of destroying asteroid with nuclear bomb
The method involves first creating a deep hole on the surface of the celestial body using an unmanned spacecraft
Read more
UN says ISIS still serious threat to international security
According to the statement, the terrorist group remains resilient, with its affiliates united by a shared ideology
Read more
Border of Spanish Ceuta calm, no more violations — EFE
The Spanish Civil Guard continues to monitor the area by sea and land
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia's latest military reshuffle
Personnel changes in the Russian Defense Ministry are aimed at improving the systems of material and military-technical support for troops
Read more
Zelensky’s handlers turn blind eye to corruption, launder money through Ukraine — expert
Vitaly Kiselyov noted that Europe is arming Ukraine, while losing control of Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Russian army strength increased by 27,000 personnel to form military construction units
The new units will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the military construction complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
WHO chief says Ebola cases doubled in some hotspots in DR Congo
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that the trust of local communities and their willingness to engage in epidemiological measures is key to containing the outbreak
Read more
Kiev’s 40-day plan results in losses on front, in economy — Russian MP
Konstantin Basyuk noted that "now is not the time to relax"
Read more
UN opposes attacks killing civilians and children
UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq commented on the attacks of Ukrainian drones on a playground in the Belgorod Region and on the beach in Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik
Read more
Russia expands security zone in Sumy Region by taking control of Ryzhevka
The control of the settlement was taken by assault units from the 1427th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps
Read more
Russian forces strike largest Nova Post logistics hub in Kiev
Russian forces also hit an Epicenter logistics hub in the Ukrainian capital
Read more
Zelensky’s 40-day plan opens 'portal to hell' for Ukraine — Duma member
Leonid Slutsky said that Ukraine is systematically being cut off from weapons supply routes and risks facing its worst winter yet
Read more
Kiev, by bombing economic infrastructure, attempts to escalate — deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin stressed that the Kiev regime is apparently trying to 'beg' more weapons from its Western sponsors
Read more