What is known about US-Iran negotiations at Swiss resort of Burgenstock

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The negotiators at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock agreed to create a mechanism to guarantee safe transit for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced.

TASS has compiled key details about the outcomes of the talks.

Iranian statements

- The Iranian delegation has completed its work at this stage of negotiations with the United States in Switzerland's Burgenstock, while technical teams from both sides will continue consultations on June 22, Baghaei said.

- The two sides discussed work on the final agreement as they decided to continue consultations on issues toward adherence to the signed memorandum of understanding.

- According to Baghaei, mediators in the Iran-US talks in Burgenstock will publish the text of agreements resulting from 18 hours of talks.

- Baghaei also mentioned the issuance of permits to sell Iranian oil and unfreezing the Islamic Republic’s assets as basic conditions for transitioning to talks on the final agreement with the United States.

- The negotiators in Burgenstock agreed to establish a mechanism to ensure safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei added.

- Tehran views the cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, as a key condition before working on the final agreement, he emphasized.

- The Iranian delegation, he said, insists that the parties strictly comply with their commitments, especially as regards a ceasefire with Israel.

- Through Qatari and Pakistani efforts, Tehran resolved a number of issues, including oil exports and the release of Iranian assets, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on his page on X.

US statements

- The US delegation expects that four-party talks in Switzerland, including the United States and Iran, will continue overnight on June 22, a US diplomat told reporters from Vice President JD Vance’s press pool.

- The negotiations clarified certain confusing signals from Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, reporters quoted the US diplomat as saying.

- In addition, the diplomat said, mechanisms to prevent conflicts aimed at ensuring that the strait remain fully open for shipping were discussed.

- It was also discussed that the ceasefire in southern Lebanon must be fully observed.

- The consultations will pave the way for more talks between technical groups, the diplomat noted.

Trump’s rhetoric and reaction from Iran

- President Donald Trump warned on his Truth Social platform that the United States will strike Iran "very hard again" unless the Islamic Republic stops its proxies in Lebanon from "causing troubles."

- The Iranian delegation at the Burgenstock talks issued a protest to the American side over Trump’s threats, Press TV reported.

- According to the Iranian television channel, Iran is "currently seeking an appropriate response" to the US leader’s rhetoric.

- The Iranian negotiators left the venue of talks on the US-Iranian memorandum in Switzerland in protest against Trump’s threats, Iranian Al Alam television reported.

- Speaker of the Mejlis (Iran’s unicameral parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf advised the US side on his page on X to be careful about issuing threats to the Islamic Republic.

- The Iranian delegation is not going to continue official meetings until Trump apologizes for the threats that he voiced during meetings between the two delegations, according to Al Mayadeen.

- The Iranian delegation decided against continuing four-party talks in Burgenstock following Trump’s rhetoric, Tasnim news agency quoted a source as saying.

- According to him, even as the two sides continued their exchange of messages through Qatar and Pakistan as mediators, no result has yet been achieved.

- The Iranian delegation at the talks called for accelerating the release of Iranian assets and issuing licenses for oil exports.

- The Iranian side protested against the US violating its obligations under the memorandum as it stressed that talks on the nuclear program directly hinge on adherence to the signed agreement.

- A source told TASS that consultations on the US-Iranian memorandum are not expected to continue on June 22.