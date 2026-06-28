Russia reports downing 72 Ukrainian drones over its regions, Sea of Azov during 12 hours

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Air defenses have downed 72 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov in the span of 12 hours on Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 72 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Kursk, Moscow, Oryol, Smolensk, and Tver Regions as well as the Republic of Crimea and the Sea of Azov," the ministry specified.