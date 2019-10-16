Russian military police holds first patrol in Syria's Manbij

"We have patrolled the city streets for the first time. When the Russian flag appears, combat stops - neither Turks nor Kurds want to harm us, so fighting stops thanks to our work. One week ago, we could not just enter Manbij openly, showing the flag, as US servicemen from the two military bases always stopped us, intercepted us on the road because of different understanding of responsibility zones. Last week, we blocked each other on the road three times," Safarov said.

The first patrol of Manbij streets lasted for over three hours, he added. "We will continue controlling our zone of responsibility. Our main task is to ensure security of the population in case of shellings from any side. This is not our first task in this zone. We have been here for more than half a year already, and we did not have any problems with anyone," he said.