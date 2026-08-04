Domestic tourism in Russia to stay unchanged year-on-year in 2026 — minister

GORNO-ALTAISK, August 4. /TASS/. Domestic tourist flow in Russia increased by 4.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, but full-year figures are expected to remain at the same level as in 2025, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at a tourism development meeting.

"According to Rosstat (the Federal Statistics Service - TASS), the number of tourist trips increased by 4.3% in the first half of the year," Reshetnikov said. "However, we remain cautious in our expectations amid a decline in summer bookings. We expect full-year results to correspond to last year's levels. The reasons are clear, so I will not dwell on them."

The minister noted that domestic travel is expected to reach 140 million trips annually by 2030. While last year ended with weak travel dynamics, both key national tourism goals -- the industry's contribution to GDP and exports of tourism services -- were successfully met.