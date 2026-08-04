Moscow transfers 68% of taxes, fees to federal budget — mayor

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Moscow transfers 68% of all taxes and levies collected within the capital to the federal budget, with the volume of these receipts exceeding the total transfers to all Russian regions by a factor of 1.5, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin told a forum.

"Sixty-eight percent of all taxes and levies collected in Moscow go to the federal budget. These receipts exceed total transfers from the federal budget to all constituent entities of the Russian Federation by a factor of 1.5. In other words, the city contributes vast resources to equalize economic and financial conditions across virtually every region of the country," he was quoted as saying on the official portal of the Mayor and Government of Moscow.

The capital not only ensures its own development but also generates resources to support the country’s other regions, according to Sobyanin.