Hamas urges mediators to push Israel to agree to ceasefire in Gaza

DOHA, August 3. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas has called on mediators to put direct pressure on Israel to achieve a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a source in the movement's leadership told Al Jazeera.

"The movement contacted the mediators and demanded a clear position regarding the latest escalation by the occupation forces in Gaza," a Hamas representative said.

According to him, the movement insists on "direct intervention" by mediators to compel Israel to fully halt the fighting.

The source also stressed that the continuation of Israeli strikes threatens current agreements. "We made it clear to the mediators that the continued attacks will disrupt the implementation of the agreement and the negotiations over its timeline," he added.

In January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip with the mediation of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. The initiative consisted of three stages: the first included a halt to hostilities, the release of detained persons, an expansion of humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces. The subsequent phases envisaged ending the conflict, withdrawing Israeli forces, and rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

On July 30, US President Donald Trump said an agreement had been reached providing for the complete disarmament of Hamas formations. On August 1 and 2, the Israel Defense Forces reported strikes on positions of Hamas armed formations. Al Jazeera, citing sources in hospitals in the enclave, reported that at least 19 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks.