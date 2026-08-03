Ceuta authorities report 88 deaths amid mass influx of migrants — news agency

MADRID, August 3. /TASS/. The government of Ceuta, a Spanish city located on the northern coast of Africa, stated that the death toll from the influx of migrants into the autonomous city has risen to 88, the EFE news agency reported.

On August 2, the Spanish government’s press office reported 72 fatalities, and the Moroccan authorities reported 11 deaths.

In late July, tens of thousands of undocumented migrants reached the autonomous city by swimming or on foot, bypassing the breakwater separating Ceuta from Morocco. Amid the crisis, the Spanish government decided to deploy troops to ensure the city's security. It is assumed that the vast majority of migrants have already returned to Morocco.