Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats discuss de-escalation efforts in region

DOHA, August 2. /TASS/. Diplomatic efforts toward easing tensions in the Gulf were the focus of a phone call between Foreign Ministers Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Abbas Araghchi of Iran, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

"The sides discussed recent developments amid the current situation and diplomatic efforts geared toward de-escalation," it said.

The top Saudi diplomat stressed that Riyadh is committed to continuing to play its regional role in ensuring security and stability.

Earlier, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud held a phone call with US President Donald Trump to discuss ways of easing tension in the Middle East. According to the Axios portal, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed concern over Washington’s plans and warned the US leader against delivering massive strikes against Iran. According to the US media, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries were afraid that an American attack would entail Iran’s strikes on their oil infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Trump agreed to cancel a planned powerful strike on Iran for the sake of reaching a deal with Tehran. According to the US leader, the sides agreed on an outline of a future agreement that will envisage an immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and removing Iran’s nuclear threat.