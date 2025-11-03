Russian PM to visit China with two-day visit

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a two-day visit to China.

On November 3, the Russian Prime Minister will take part in the 30th regular meeting of prime ministers of the two countries to be held in the city of Hangzhou with participation of China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang. The main focus during talks will be on development of trade and economic cooperation, development of logistical connectivity and industrial cooperation, strengthening of the energy partnership and expansion of cooperation in spheres of high technologies and agriculture.

On the next day, Mishustin will be in Beijing, where the meeting with President of China Xi Jinping is planned.