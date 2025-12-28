Russia still stands for establishment of Palestinian State — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia continues to advocate a just settlement of the conflict between Palestine and Israel and one of the key factors in this regard is the establishment of a viable Palestinian State, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"No matter how the situation in and around Gaza unfolds, we reaffirm our commitment to a just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the universally recognized legal framework," he stated.

"The main thing here is to remedy the historical injustice and provide for establishing a viable Palestinian State, which would coexist with Israel," Lavrov pointed out.