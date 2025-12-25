{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
German customs involved in legal arbitrariness against Russians — Foreign Ministry

According to Maria Zakharova, Germany has de facto been turned into a territory of lawlessness for people of a certain nationality, in this case, citizens of Russia

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The German customs are involved in legal arbitrariness against Russians, including during an incident with head coach of Zenit football club Sergey Semak, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We note that Germany continues its earlier unjustified harassment of Russian citizens and compatriots by government representatives on the pretext of complying with the EU restrictions on exports of so-called sanctioned goods from Germany," she told a news briefing.

"Victims of the arbitrariness of the German authorities are not only ordinary citizens, but also public figures. Look, the incident occurred at Munich airport with a Russian football player, coach of Zenit Sergey Bogdanovich Semak just the other day."

She also said there was a similar incident recently at Stuttgart airport.

"A Russian citizen who was returning home from a business trip was subjected to a humiliating and abusive check by representatives of the German customs. With reference to her violation of certain norms of sanctions regulation, items of clothing, personal belongings and cash were irretrievably seized from her. Simply put, representatives of the German authorities robbed her in broad daylight," Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, such cases are far from isolated, Germany has de facto been turned into a territory of lawlessness for people of a certain nationality, in this case, citizens of Russia.

"Those very civil rights, for example, they constantly talk about the inviolability and inviolability of these rights, all these conversations are really worthless when it comes to Russian citizens, for example. The so-called German law enforcement officers have turned into punishers with maniacal persistence, persecuting Russians, literally mocking at them and not hiding it," the diplomat concluded.

