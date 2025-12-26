Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities over the week of December 20-26, including Kosovtsevo in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Vysokoye in the Sumy Region through active operations. In the Kharkov direction, they gained control of the settlements of Vilcha and Prilipka in the Kharkov Region as a result of active operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Svyato-Pokrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Svetloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations. <…> Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and also Zarechnoye and Kosovtsevo in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites by Kinzhal missiles over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on December 20-26 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and their energy facilities, aerodrome, transport, port and warehouse infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations," the ministry said.

The strikes also targeted workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries, the ministry specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,230 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and nine armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades, a National Guard brigade and two border guard detachments of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades and two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,230 personnel, a tank, nine armored combat vehicles, 77 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 21 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,515 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,515 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 21 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of seven mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an air assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,515 personnel, three tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 123 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 34 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,635 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,635 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 24 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an engineer brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,635 personnel, two tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 90 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and 25 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center kept destroying surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov

Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces kept destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlements of Rodinskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units <…> continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian army group in Dimitrov and also mopping up the settlements of Rodinskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic of scattered enemy formations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,395 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,395 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 29 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, two air assault brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, two unmanned systems regiments, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades, four National Guard brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,395 personnel, four tanks, including a US-made Abrams tank and a German-made Leopard tank, 29 armored combat vehicles, 53 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,770 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,770 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 19 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,770 personnel, a tank, 19 armored combat vehicles, 72 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 365 Ukrainian troops in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 365 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

"Up to 365 Ukrainian army personnel, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 73 motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, 12 electronic warfare stations and 27 ammunition, materiel and fuel depots were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,350 Ukrainian UAVs, 21 smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,350 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 21 smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down seven UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, 21 guided aerial bombs, eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile, four jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicles and 1,350 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 105,217 unmanned aerial vehicles, 640 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,728 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple rocket launchers, 32,185 field artillery guns and mortars and 50,080 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.