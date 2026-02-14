Von der Leyen sidesteps question about Rubio missing meeting with Zelensky

MUNICH, February 14. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen did not deny reports that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not participate in a meeting between European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, organized by the European Commission.

During a panel discussion at the conference, the moderator asked her to comment on reports of Rubio’s absence from the meeting. Von der Leyen sidestepped the question, stating only that she considers it very important for the European Union, the United States and Ukraine to be on the same page.