US, China, India among top three countries in AI competitiveness — Indian envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The United States, China, and India are currently the world's three leaders in terms of competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), India’s ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar wrote in an article prepared for TASS on the occasion of the upcoming Indian Summit on the influence of AI.

"As a result, India is now a leader in the area of AI implementation, research and development, AI-ready workforce development, and startup culture. Stanford University's Global AI Vibrancy Tool has ranked India third in the world for AI competitiveness, behind only the US and China, and ahead of established technology leaders such as South Korea, Japan, and the UK," the diplomat noted.

"Last year, at the Maha Kumbh 2025, India set a global standard for inclusive event management using AI, seamlessly integrating AI-powered solutions into the world's largest digital public infrastructure serving over 1.4 billion people," he added.