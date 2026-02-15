MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. European politicians are not presenting serious arguments in favor of their participation in negotiations on Ukraine, according to Alexey Pushkov, head of the Federation Council’s commission on information policy.

"Polish Foreign Minister [Radoslaw] Sikorski cannot cite a single argument in favor of such EU participation in the negotiations [on Ukraine]. <…> There are no serious answers to the question of why Europeans are needed at the negotiating table — neither from him, nor from [French President Emmanuel] Macron, nor from [EU foreign policy chief Kaja] Kallas. And indeed, why? To derail even the fragile negotiations that are already underway? To puff up their cheeks and feel important? Europeans are incapable of contributing anything else to the settlement process in Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on Sikorski’s demand that EU countries be admitted to the negotiation process.

Earlier, The Guardian reported that Sikorski, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, questioned the United States’ right to play a leading role in negotiations on Ukraine. He noted that EU countries "deserve" a seat at the negotiating table, as they provide the bulk of military assistance to Kiev.