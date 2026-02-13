US plans to introduce 133% tax on palladium imports from Russia — company

WASHINGTON, February 14. /TASS/. The US government plans to introduce antidumping duties of 132.83% on palladium imports from Russia, according to Sibanye-Stillwater, a company that earlier requested the US government to take measures against Russian palladium imports.

According to the statement, the US Department of Commerce has issued "a preliminary affirmative determination" which "references antidumping duty rates of 132.83% on imports of unwrought palladium from Russia, which is effective upon the decision’s publication in the Federal Register, which could occur as early as next week."

"This tariff is subject to final determinations by the International Trade Commission (ITC) and Commerce, which are expected to be completed in June 2026. The duties are expected to act as a deterrent to Russian palladium imports entering the US market," the statement reads.