Russia-Kazakhstan ties reach new level after Tokayev’s Moscow visit — ambassador

ASTANA, February 15. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan reached an unprecedentedly high level following the state visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Moscow in November 2025, Russia’s ambassador to Astana Alexey Borodavkin said in an interview with TASS.

The ambassador also added that the procedure for opening another Russian consulate general in Kazakhstan — in the Caspian city of Aktau in the west of the republic — is at its final stage.

Tokayev paid a state visit to Russia on November 11-12, 2025. During the visit, he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a declaration was signed on elevating bilateral interstate relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.