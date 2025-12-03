LPR could take up to 50 years to demine — military expert

LUGANSK, December 3. /TASS/. Demining the entire territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic could take as long as 50 years, even taking into account the new technologies created by Russia, military expert Andrey Marochko said on Sputnik radio.

"Despite the serious and difficult situation, 100 years is too long [for demining]. Moreover, it does not take into account the new technologies that already exist in Russia. <...> Half that timeframe would be more realistic," he said.

Marochko explained that robotic systems are used for demining, which do the work of sappers much faster. He emphasized that specialists carry out demining in very difficult conditions under fire. The expert noted that civilians suffer from mines, which the Ukrainian armed forces often disguise as household items.