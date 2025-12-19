EU's aggressive policy on Russian assets threatens Belgium with major issues — ambassador

BRUSSELS, December 19. /TASS/. The EU’s aggressive policy on Russian assets could cause major problems for Belgium, leading to huge financial losses and capital flight, Russian Ambassador to Brussels Denis Gonchar said in an interview with Belgium’s VTM TV channel.

"The issue of Russian assets frozen in Belgium is one of the most important issues for Russia. This is a situation in which the EU’s aggressive stance could cause major problems for Belgium, as most Russian assets are frozen at Euroclear in Belgium. Blocking assets is already illegal, but using them as a ‘reparation loan’ for Ukraine would be robbery. The Belgian prime minister has acknowledged this," the ambassador said.

He recalled that Russia’s Central Bank had announced its intention to sue Euroclear in the Moscow Arbitration Court. The regulator is also prepared to contest the EU's actions in national, foreign, and international courts, Gonchar added.

"If there are problems with Euroclear, it will mean huge financial losses, damage to the investment climate, and capital flight from Belgium and the EU," the diplomat warned, emphasizing that the Belgian authorities clearly see the potential consequences.

He also noted that Russian diplomats in Belgium "are working to salvage what remains of relations between Russia and Belgium," but added that it is difficult, especially given recent statements by Belgian officials. For example, Defense Minister Theo Francken spoke of the possibility of "wiping Moscow off the map" in the event of a conflict between Russia and NATO.

At the December 18-19 summit, EU leaders were unable to agree on the expropriation of Russian assets, primarily due to Belgium's tough stance. However, the meeting's participants, including Brussels, supported the indefinite freezing of Russian assets. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated outright that the EU does not intend to return Russia's assets. Ursula von der Leyen noted that the European Commission will continue to look for ways to use Russian assets to support Kiev.