Lawsuit against Euroclear filed in time — Central Bank chief

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia filed the lawsuit against Belgium-based depository Euroclear in time, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference.

"Why we filed the lawsuit now and not earlier? Circumstances were in place to do that, and it will suitable to talk about them later. And what will be further on, how court decision will be enforced - it will be determined after the court judgement comes into force," she said.

The Central Bank chief also said that it is difficult for her to comment on specific arguments prevailing among EU member-countries that did not approve the confiscation of Russian assets. "In the first instance, it seems to me this is related to the fact that the decision would undermine the basis of international financial system functioning. It is obvious," she noted.