US recognizes role of Russian energy through oil sanctions softening — expert

NEW YORK, March 13. /TASS/. Softening of the US sanctions in respect of Russian oil is actually the recognition of the role and potential of Russian energy products, CEO of US-based Navigator Principal Investors Kyle Shostak told TASS.

This step taken by Washington "may have a positive effect for the global market on the whole," Shostak said. "On the one part, actual recognition of the role and potential of Russian energy resources and understanding that these may substitute the shortcoming in volumes by the US administration is in place. On the other part, I would caution against extraordinary optimism concerning the removal of sanctions on Russian oil in the longer term, which is not now the case in point. This window of opportunities appears also to be extremely difficult for Russian producers in view of exorbitant costs of freight, insurance, and other logistical elements. Nevertheless, it has now appeared," Shostak noted. Easing of sanctions is dictated by opportunistic pragmatism and is not viewed by the US administration in the context of settling the conflict in Ukraine, he added.

"About 124 mln barrels of Russian oil are now in transit," the chief executive said. If navigation over the Strait of Hormuz does not restart in a month, then the general license authorizing sales of Russian oil "may be extended and would also cover newly contracted oil volumes of Russian producers not yet shipped to tankers," Shostak noted. "In other words, the potential is in place that volumes above the current transit will be released from sanctions," he added.